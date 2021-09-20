Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/20/2021 - 10:01
Covid outlook in Romania deteriorates sharply: 20,000 daily cases in October

20 September 2021
Around mid-October, Romania might have 20,000 new Covid cases in peak days and an average of 17,000 daily cases - three times the current average count, according to the forecast of Valeriu Gheorghita, head of the national vaccination campaign.

He announced that the official forecast was updated and "the situation is as serious as it can be."

"We expect that on October 1, we will reach an average daily count of almost 7,000, but with peaks of 10,000 per day, and on October 15, we could exceed 17,000 per day [average], which means an obviously much higher peak of 20,000 cases. These are the predictions," Valeriu Gheorghiță told B1 TV.

The previous round of forecasts indicated 10,000 average cases in October.

In Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, the incidence of Covid cases exceeded 2 per thousand (over rolling 14 days), and the authorities are expected to decide on the restrictions to be imposed. In the communes surrounding Bucharest, the incidence exceeded 3 per thousand, and restrictions were already imposed.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Irina Marica
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 11:32
17 September 2021
Restrictions return to Cluj-Napoca as COVID-19 cases rise
