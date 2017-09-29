County honoring Romanian swimmer forgets to invite him at ceremony

The Hunedoara County Council omitted to invite Romanian swimmer Avram Iancu to the ceremony where he was to receive the title of Honorary Citizen of Hunedoara County, Hotnews.ro reported, quoting Replicahd.ro.

Librarian Avram Iancu, who last year swam across the English Channel without a neoprene suit, has become this year the first person in the world to swim 2,800 km along the River Danube without thermal protection.

After the mishap became apparent, the event was postponed to allow the swimmer to attend it.

Iancu made it towards the end of the meeting where he was conferred the title.

Some of the councilors in the Hunedoara County Council demanded that those responsible for occurrence resign.

Last summer, Avram Iancu swam the English Channel without a neoprene suit in 18 hours. It was his fourth attempt. Back in 2014, he wanted to become the first Romanian who swims the English Channel, but he didn’t finish the quest. He tried again in 2015, but the odds were once again against him.

