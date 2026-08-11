Spanish fashion group Tendam brings Cortefiel brand to Romania with store in Rivus Cluj-Napoca

Spanish fashion group Tendam will bring three of its brands to Rivus Cluj-Napoca, the real estate project currently under development.

Cortefiel, the fashion group’s original brand, will open its first store in the country in Cluj. The other two units will operate under the Springfield and Women'secret brands. The three brands will take up a total area upwards of 1,000 sqm, Rivus said.

Tendam recently opened two stores under the Springfield and Women'secret brands in Iulius Town Timișoara.

Tendam, Spain’s second-largest apparel group by market share, has been majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company Multiply Group since last year. It operates more than 1,800 points of sale and runs digital loyalty programs in over 80 markets, including Spain, Portugal, France, the UAE, and Latin America. The company manages 13 fashion brands: Women'secret, Springfield, Springfield Kids, Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, Hoss Intropia, Slowlove, High Spirits, Dash and Stars, OOTO, HI&BYE, Milano and Fifty.

Rivus Cluj-Napoca is a EUR 550 million investment by Iulius and Atterbury Europe. Spanning 14 hectares, the complex will integrate a diverse mix of uses: cultural, educational, sports, entertainment, events, park, shopping, and office. Its leasable retail area amounts to 142,000 sqm, with more than 70% already pre-leased, according to the developers.

The project is supported by a EUR 400 million syndicated green loan, the largest of its kind granted to a new real estate development in Romania. The financing is tied to meeting international sustainability standards, including LEED Platinum and EDGE Advanced certifications.

(Photo: Rivus Cluj Napoca)

simona@romania-insider.com