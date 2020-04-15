Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!

Romania’s Strategic Communication Group has issued another list of recommendations that people should follow when going shopping in this period as well as specific recommendations for the Easter holidays.

The authorities advise Romanians to use masks and, if possible, gloves when going shopping in stores or markets. They also recommend spending the holidays at home, with the immediate family and avoid visits to relatives and friends.

These recommendations come amid social distancing restrictions implemented by the authorities for limiting the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

On Tuesday, April 14, president Klaus Iohannis signed the decree for extending the state of emergency in the country due to COVID-19 for another month. He also urged people to stay at home for Easter.

However, interior minister Marcel Vela announced on Tuesday an agreement with the Orthodox Church that brings some exceptions to the restrictions in force. Many have criticized the agreement, including president Klaus Iohannis, who asked the Government to review it. The Government hasn’t answered this demand yet.

Here is the new list of recommendations from the Strategic Communication Group:

Shopping trip

If you are under 65, try as much as possible to avoid the 11: 00-13:00 time slot for shopping. People in vulnerable age groups need to use this interval to purchase the necessary food.

Make a list before you go shopping to limit as much as possible the time spent in stores or markets.

Go shopping by yourself if possible, and opt for a time slot with low crowding risk!

Try to help the elderly or vulnerable in your family or even your neighbors in these risk categories. Go shopping for them if possible.

Wear a protective mask and, if possible, surgical gloves while you are shopping.

Avoid crowds at the shelves or queues in the markets and come back when it's free! Food manufacturers and distributors have repeatedly assured that there are no problems with stocks in stores and markets.

Always try to keep your physical distance from other people in the store or market. Avoid any direct contact.

Observe the recommendations of staff in shops or markets about the physical distance or the number of persons in the premises!

It is preferable to opt for card payment so that you do not come into direct contact with banknotes and coins.

Apply for online shopping if you have this option!

It is preferable to disinfect the packaging of the purchased products before unpacking them and wash the fruits and vegetables before storing them.

Bring handkerchiefs and hand sanitizer with you and use them whenever needed.

If you have mild cold symptoms or don't feel well, avoid going shopping or in public areas!

Always wash your hands as soon as you enter the house!

Celebrating Easter

Spend Easter days only with family members with whom you usually live.

Avoid trips to relatives, whether they are in the same locality as you, or living in another city/village.

Do not visit or receive guests during the Easter holidays, even if you used to do so in other years.

Short outings are still allowed on Easter days for individual physical activities in the vicinity of the home and all other reasons covered by military ordinances.

The prohibition of barbecues or picnics in parks, forests, and any other public areas is maintained.

All previous recommendations on social spacing are maintained, and they must be fully respected.

The Romanian authorities expect the maximum of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country to be reached in the next two weeks and consider starting to relax the restrictions only after May 15, depending on the evolution in the number of new infection cases.

So far, over 7,200 cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in Romania and 372 people have lost their lives (by April 15).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)