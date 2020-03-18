Coronavirus in Romania: Issuance of passports, driver’s license exams suspended for a month

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the state of emergency declared by the Romanian president on March 16, several measures are being taken in Romania to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The General Directorate of Passports announced that the acceptance of applications for the issuance of the electronic simple passports, respectively of the temporary simple passports is suspended for 30 days, local Digi24 reported. The measure is valid starting March 17 and may be extended if necessary.

However, there are also exceptions. Requests for the issuing of passports will be accepted if they are filed by people who present documents proving the necessity of their journey, which will be made no later than 30 days from the moment the application is registered. Appointments can be made only online.

Also starting March 17, the exams for obtaining the driver’s license have been suspended in Romania, for a period of 30 days. Depending on the evolution of the situation, the measure may be extended, local Europafm.ro reported.

