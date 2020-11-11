Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Romania sees almost 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, record number of deaths in 24 hours

11 November 2020
Romanian officials confirmed 9,799 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, out of 38,863 tests. Also, 203 deaths were registered in the same period - the highest number recorded so far in the country. 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 324,094 on Wednesday, November 11, according to the official daily report. More than 218,000 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 8,389. 

The 14-day incidence rate is now over 3 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Arad, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Hunedoara, Ilfov, Maramures, Mures, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timis, and Valcea. This means that these areas are in the red scenario. A single county is still in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Vrancea. 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,092 on Wednesday, November 11. In total, 12,687 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 42,760 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 12,770 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 86,177 people are under quarantine at home, and 19 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)

