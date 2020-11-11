Romania sees almost 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, record number of deaths in 24 hours

Romanian officials confirmed 9,799 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, out of 38,863 tests. Also, 203 deaths were registered in the same period - the highest number recorded so far in the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 324,094 on Wednesday, November 11, according to the official daily report. More than 218,000 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 8,389.

The 14-day incidence rate is now over 3 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Arad, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Hunedoara, Ilfov, Maramures, Mures, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timis, and Valcea. This means that these areas are in the red scenario. A single county is still in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Vrancea.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,092 on Wednesday, November 11. In total, 12,687 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 42,760 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 12,770 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 86,177 people are under quarantine at home, and 19 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)