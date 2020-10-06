Newsroom
Coronavirus in Romania: Total number of confirmed cases nears 21,000
10 June 2020
The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania reached 20,945 on Wednesday, June 10, according to the daily official report released at 13:00. A total of 196 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours (up from 145 reported the day before). 

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 15,103 (up from 14,910 reported on June 9). Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,360.

At this time, 150 patients are treated in intensive care units. 

More than 520,500 tests were processed nationwide by June 10. 

Slightly over 2,200 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while more than 99,300 are isolated at home under medical supervision. 

Outside of the country, 3,304 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,885). Since the start of the pandemic, 114 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 28 were declared cured (nine in Germany, nine in France, six in Japan, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

