Romania reports almost 6,500 new daily COVID-19 cases

Romanian officials reported 6,460 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 30,246 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday, December 11. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 545,567.

More than 443,000 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 13,116. 168 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The situation is still worrying in Bucharest, as the city recorded 1,867 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The county of Constanta saw the second-highest daily increase of 453 new cases, followed by Cluj - 331, Ilfov - 326, Timis - 319, Iasi - 318, and Brasov - 310.

Bucharest and 15 counties across the country are in the red scenario, with 14-day incidence rates over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Five counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Gorj, Harghita, Olt, Suceava, and Vrancea, while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants).

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,299 on Friday - the highest number so far. In total, 12,319 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 40,530 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,527 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 66,100 people are quarantined at home, and 116 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)