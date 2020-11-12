RO health expert Alexandru Rafila, Social Democrats’ proposal for the PM seat, tests positive for COVID-19

Alexandru Rafila, the health expert the Social Democrats hope will lead the new government to be formed after the December 6 parliamentary elections, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Rafila, Romania’s representative at the World Health Organization, ran in the elections on the list of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Alexandru Rafila’s wife tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday, December 7, so he decided to get tested as well. He said that the first test came out negative, but he repeated the test, and the second one was positive, Digi24 reported.

Rafila also said that he is feeling well and that he is isolated at home.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday evening, December 10, that the Social Democrats have agreed to nominate Alexandru Rafila to lead the future government, G4media.ro reported. They will present their nomination to president Klaus Iohannis on Monday, December 14, when the head of state scheduled consultations with all parties in the Parliament. However, as Rafila is isolated at home, he will not participate in the meeting with president Iohannis.

Romania held parliamentary elections on December 6. The National Liberal Party (PNL), which took little over 25% of the votes on Sunday, will join forces with the USR-PLUS alliance (15%) and the Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR) to form a new government. This means that the PSD will most likely be left in opposition, as the Liberals excluded carrying out negotiations with PSD or with the Alliance for Romanians’ Unity (AUR), a nationalist party that took over 9% of the votes in the elections.

PNL nominated finance minister Florin Citu to lead the future government, while the USR-PLUS alliance will propose Dacian Ciolos for the prime minister seat.

(Photo source: Facebook/Partidul Social Democrat)