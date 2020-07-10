Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count nears 3,000

Romania added 2,958 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

Bucharest added 514 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, while Iași county recorded 157 new cases. The counties of Alba, Prahova, and Timiș recorded more than 100 daily cases each.

At the opposite end, Călărași and Covasna counties added 13 cases each, while Ialomița recorded 14 cases.

The total number of cases reached 142,570 on Wednesday, October 7, according to the daily report of the Strategic Communications Group. Since the start of the pandemic, 111,564 patients have recovered.

The death toll rose to 5,203 after 82 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. One of them was in the 10-19 age group, two in the 40-49 age group, eight in the 50-59 age group, 18 in the 60-69 age group, 30 in the 70-79 age group, and 23 were older than 80. Seventy-nine of them had previous medical conditions.

A total of 8,303 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 612 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 2,568,071 tests were carried out at a national level since the start of the pandemic, 27,814 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 11,965 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 7,889 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 24,600 were under quarantine at home, and nine under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

