COVID-19 cases exceed 15,500 in Romania
11 May 2020
Romania recorded 226 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total to 15,588 on May 11, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 7,245 patients were declared cured and discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, 972 coronavirus patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călărași, Maramureș and Olt counties.

Furthermore, 255 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 14,745 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while 19,059 people were isolating at home.

At a national level, 262,219 tests were carried out by May 11.

Outside of the country, 2,758 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 100 of them died, while 21 were declared cured.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

