Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/15/2021 - 08:24
Business

Austrian investment fund Core Value Capital plans 1GWh PV parks in Romania

15 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian investment fund Core Value Capital envisages investing EUR 800 mln in Romanian photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 1GW over the next seven years. However, in the meantime, it purchased two hectares in southern Bucharest, where it will develop a 550-apartment project, according to Profit.ro.

The investment fund already owns a 50 MW photovoltaic park in Giurgiu, developed in 2012-2014 following an investment of almost EUR 90 mln.

It is analyzing a portfolio of projects of up to 500 MW and is in an advanced stage of signing the land acquisition contracts for these projects, according to Gerhard Lipkovich, managing partner of LSG Group, a company that builds and operates Core parks Value in Romania.

In the real estate sector, a company of the Austrian group recently purchased about 2 hectares of land from the businessman Horia Culcescu and the entrepreneurs Pușa and Andrew Hack for around EUR 6 mln. The investment in this project amounts to about EUR 50 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/15/2021 - 08:24
Business

Austrian investment fund Core Value Capital plans 1GWh PV parks in Romania

15 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian investment fund Core Value Capital envisages investing EUR 800 mln in Romanian photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 1GW over the next seven years. However, in the meantime, it purchased two hectares in southern Bucharest, where it will develop a 550-apartment project, according to Profit.ro.

The investment fund already owns a 50 MW photovoltaic park in Giurgiu, developed in 2012-2014 following an investment of almost EUR 90 mln.

It is analyzing a portfolio of projects of up to 500 MW and is in an advanced stage of signing the land acquisition contracts for these projects, according to Gerhard Lipkovich, managing partner of LSG Group, a company that builds and operates Core parks Value in Romania.

In the real estate sector, a company of the Austrian group recently purchased about 2 hectares of land from the businessman Horia Culcescu and the entrepreneurs Pușa and Andrew Hack for around EUR 6 mln. The investment in this project amounts to about EUR 50 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange