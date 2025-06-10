Controversy sparks in Romania after Andrew Tate participates in private event at Brukenthal Museum

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, accused of human trafficking in both the United Kingdom and Romania, attended a concert on Saturday, June 7, at the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu, central Romania, sparking controversy.

Tate was filmed in the courtyard of the Altemberger House, which hosts the History Museum collections of the Brukenthal Museum. Also present was his brother Tristan, himself on trial for a series of offenses.

Participants said that Andrew Tate was surrounded by bodyguards and reportedly refused to take pictures. With him were two cameramen.

Bought an old school black and white Tetris game on the way to the party.



Never had so much fun for 15lei



I will set the world record high score WOMEN BE GONE LEAVE ME ALONE. pic.twitter.com/qSNdO2K6Mm — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) June 7, 2025

In response to the public outcry, Brukenthal Museum interim director Raluca Teodorescu stated that the event took place following a contract signed by the former director on his very last day in office. As such, the contract could not be terminated.

Moreover, Teodorescu argued that the museum stood to gain too little in terms of promotion.

"The value of this initial contract, RON 7,000 (EUR 1,400), half of which goes to the state, is modest and does not even remotely reflect the risks assumed by the institution, especially regarding the protection of the museum's heritage. These risks are worsened by the fact that the museum had no control over the process of selecting or screening participants at the event, which can endanger the integrity of cultural assets under our care," she added.

The previous director, Alexandru Chituță, replied in a post on Facebook that such events are held in all museums around the world.

"Those who oppose them do nothing to promote the institution, its image, and marketing, or own funds. They don't travel and don't know the realities. We want a country like abroad, but sometimes we think we're smarter," he said.

Another response came from culture minister Natalia Intotero, who ordered the ministry's Control Body to perform checks at the museum, according to News.ro. The government representative noted that the ministry she heads did not receive any prior notification regarding the organization of the event.

"The Ministry of Culture treats with the utmost seriousness any situation that may affect the integrity of the national cultural heritage and reiterates its commitment to transparency and responsibility in the administration of subordinate institutions," the institution announced.

The results of the inspections conducted by the Control Body will be made public as soon as the mission is completed.

In a separate incident, on his way to the party, Andrew Tate was caught by traffic police driving at 196 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. He was spotted on National Road 7 in the town of Bujoreni, Vâlcea County, and reportedly lost his driving license as a result.

Tate, who has a legal residence in the city of Brașov, will be without a driving license for 3 months. He was also fined RON 1,822 (EUR 355), according to Digi24.

The Tate brothers are accused in Romania of crimes, including human trafficking and rape, with similar accusations in the United Kingdom. Last month, prosecutors in the United Kingdom confirmed for the first time the full list of 21 charges Andrew and Tristan Tate will face when they are returned to the UK. The list includes rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking.

(Photo source: Cobratate on X & Muzeul National Brukenthal Sibiu on Facebook)