Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 09:17
Business

Continental is investing another EUR 8 mln in its research centre in Iasi

13 December 2021
German car parts producer Continental is investing EUR 8 mln to expand its research and development centre in Iasi, in north-east Romania.

From 2019 to 2020, the company has built the first building of the R&D centre, an investment that reached EUR 27 mln.

Continental Iași currently has approximately 2,000 specialists developing products and technologies in the automotive industry, with a focus on software development, cybersecurity, connectivity and self-driving.

Works on the new building have already begun and will be completed next spring, according to Profit.ro.

The new headquarters will host new spaces for laboratories where the products developed in Iasi in the Vehicle Dynamics department will be tested. At the same time, the company will build an above-ground car park with a total area of ​​10,000 square metres. Thus, the new building will have two levels for testing laboratories (ground floor and first floor) and four levels of above-ground parking.

The rooftop terrace is fully equipped with photovoltaic panels that provide power to charging stations for e-vehicles, as well as for lighting.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

