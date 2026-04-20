In the first two months of the year, the volume of construction works increased by 6.3% compared to the same period in 2025, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics. Residential construction also resumed its growth, registering a 12.9% advance.

February 2026 vs January 2026

Compared to January 2026, construction recorded a sharp month-on-month increase of 50% in February, with growth highlighted in new construction works (+52.9%), maintenance and current repair works (+45.5%), and capital repair works (+42.6%).

By type of construction, increases were recorded as follows: non-residential buildings (+55.7%), residential buildings (+52.7%), and engineering construction works (+46%).

First two months of 2026 (year-to-date)

For the first two months of 2026 overall, the volume of construction works, as a gross series, increased by 7.3%, with growth recorded in capital repair works (+10.1%), new construction works (+7.0%), and maintenance and current repair works (+6.1%).

By type of construction, increases were recorded in residential buildings (+12.9%) and engineering constructions (+9.7%). Non-residential buildings decreased by 1.2%.

The volume of construction works increased, as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, by 6.3% year-over-year, as follows: new construction works (+6.5%), capital repair works (+5.9%), and maintenance and current repair works (+5.5%).

By type of construction, increases were recorded in residential buildings (+12.2%) and engineering constructions (+5.4%). Non-residential buildings decreased by 0.2%.

Eurostat data

The growth was also confirmed by Eurostat. According to the EU’s statistical office, construction works recorded a modest increase in the European Union in February 2026 compared to January 2026, with Romania registering the strongest advance, at +8.7% month-on-month.

Overall, construction works decreased by 0.2% in the euro area and increased by 0.1% in the EU in February 2026 compared to January 2026. Among EU member states, the most significant increases were recorded in Romania (8.7%), Slovenia (5.5%), and Slovakia (5.4%). In Romania’s case, the 8.7% increase in February comes after a 4.4% decline in January.

On an annual basis, February 2026 compared to February 2025, construction works decreased by 1.9% in the euro area and by 2% in the European Union. However, among member states, the largest annual increases were in Slovenia (24.1%) and Romania (15.6%). In Romania’s case, the 15.6% increase in February follows a 2.5% decrease in January.

radu@romania-insider.com

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