Real Estate

Construction in Romania up 6.3% in January-February, 12% growth for residential projects

20 April 2026

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In the first two months of the year, the volume of construction works increased by 6.3% compared to the same period in 2025, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics. Residential construction also resumed its growth, registering a 12.9% advance.

February 2026 vs January 2026

Compared to January 2026, construction recorded a sharp month-on-month increase of 50% in February, with growth highlighted in new construction works (+52.9%), maintenance and current repair works (+45.5%), and capital repair works (+42.6%).

By type of construction, increases were recorded as follows: non-residential buildings (+55.7%), residential buildings (+52.7%), and engineering construction works (+46%).

First two months of 2026 (year-to-date)

For the first two months of 2026 overall, the volume of construction works, as a gross series, increased by 7.3%, with growth recorded in capital repair works (+10.1%), new construction works (+7.0%), and maintenance and current repair works (+6.1%).

By type of construction, increases were recorded in residential buildings (+12.9%) and engineering constructions (+9.7%). Non-residential buildings decreased by 1.2%.

The volume of construction works increased, as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, by 6.3% year-over-year, as follows: new construction works (+6.5%), capital repair works (+5.9%), and maintenance and current repair works (+5.5%).

By type of construction, increases were recorded in residential buildings (+12.2%) and engineering constructions (+5.4%). Non-residential buildings decreased by 0.2%.

Eurostat data 

The growth was also confirmed by Eurostat. According to the EU’s statistical office, construction works recorded a modest increase in the European Union in February 2026 compared to January 2026, with Romania registering the strongest advance, at +8.7% month-on-month.

Overall, construction works decreased by 0.2% in the euro area and increased by 0.1% in the EU in February 2026 compared to January 2026. Among EU member states, the most significant increases were recorded in Romania (8.7%), Slovenia (5.5%), and Slovakia (5.4%). In Romania’s case, the 8.7% increase in February comes after a 4.4% decline in January.

On an annual basis, February 2026 compared to February 2025, construction works decreased by 1.9% in the euro area and by 2% in the European Union. However, among member states, the largest annual increases were in Slovenia (24.1%) and Romania (15.6%). In Romania’s case, the 15.6% increase in February follows a 2.5% decrease in January.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective|Dreamstime.com)

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Real Estate

Construction in Romania up 6.3% in January-February, 12% growth for residential projects

20 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the first two months of the year, the volume of construction works increased by 6.3% compared to the same period in 2025, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics. Residential construction also resumed its growth, registering a 12.9% advance.

February 2026 vs January 2026

Compared to January 2026, construction recorded a sharp month-on-month increase of 50% in February, with growth highlighted in new construction works (+52.9%), maintenance and current repair works (+45.5%), and capital repair works (+42.6%).

By type of construction, increases were recorded as follows: non-residential buildings (+55.7%), residential buildings (+52.7%), and engineering construction works (+46%).

First two months of 2026 (year-to-date)

For the first two months of 2026 overall, the volume of construction works, as a gross series, increased by 7.3%, with growth recorded in capital repair works (+10.1%), new construction works (+7.0%), and maintenance and current repair works (+6.1%).

By type of construction, increases were recorded in residential buildings (+12.9%) and engineering constructions (+9.7%). Non-residential buildings decreased by 1.2%.

The volume of construction works increased, as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, by 6.3% year-over-year, as follows: new construction works (+6.5%), capital repair works (+5.9%), and maintenance and current repair works (+5.5%).

By type of construction, increases were recorded in residential buildings (+12.2%) and engineering constructions (+5.4%). Non-residential buildings decreased by 0.2%.

Eurostat data 

The growth was also confirmed by Eurostat. According to the EU’s statistical office, construction works recorded a modest increase in the European Union in February 2026 compared to January 2026, with Romania registering the strongest advance, at +8.7% month-on-month.

Overall, construction works decreased by 0.2% in the euro area and increased by 0.1% in the EU in February 2026 compared to January 2026. Among EU member states, the most significant increases were recorded in Romania (8.7%), Slovenia (5.5%), and Slovakia (5.4%). In Romania’s case, the 8.7% increase in February comes after a 4.4% decline in January.

On an annual basis, February 2026 compared to February 2025, construction works decreased by 1.9% in the euro area and by 2% in the European Union. However, among member states, the largest annual increases were in Slovenia (24.1%) and Romania (15.6%). In Romania’s case, the 15.6% increase in February follows a 2.5% decrease in January.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective|Dreamstime.com)

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