Construction permit issued for Cluj-Napoca’s first subway line

Alin Tișe, the president of Cluj County Council, signed on May 21 the construction permit for the subway project in Cluj-Napoca. According to the project, the Transylvanian city’s subway Line 1 will be over 21 km long and have 19 underground stations and an above-ground depot.

“It is a necessary step for the effective start of this long-awaited project, which will decisively influence the future development of the entire Cluj metropolitan area,” Alin Tișe said.

The first stage of the project will be carried out in the administrative territory of Cluj-Napoca and the Florești commune, according to Cluj County Council’s announcement. The route will start from the residential area of Florești, meaning that the first stations will serve these locations of the commune and then the areas around the future Regional Emergency Hospital, respectively the nearby shopping center.

With the next stations, the line will enter the territory of Cluj-Napoca, serving the Mănăștur neighborhood. Then, it will follow the west-east road, crossing the city center to Mărăști Square, the County Council said. From here, one line will continue to the Muncii industrial area, and another will serve the Gheorgheni and Sopor neighborhoods.

Romania’s minister of investments and European projects, Adrian Câciu, said earlier this month that the Cluj-Napoca subway project is the most delayed one on the list of objectives funded by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

(Photo source: Liudmila Habrus/Dreamstime.com)