Romania's Constanta Port dedicates new berth to transhipment of Ukrainian grain

The Port of Constanta will equip an additional berth for the transhipment of Ukrainian grain, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company (UDP) informed in a message posted on its Telegram messaging account and quoted by Interfax, Profit.ro reported.

"Our Romanian colleagues announced the completion of the tender for the berth equipment on the occasion of a trilateral meeting," the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company (UDP) informed, according to Agerpres.

The Ukrainian company stated that last year, it was one of the initiators of the project, given that the terminals of the port of Constanta did not have sufficient capacity to handle grain traffic from Ukraine.

Last year, "there were up to 600 barges loaded with grain in the port waiting to be unloaded for up to 30-40 days," the UDP reported.

Now, most of the exports of Ukrainian agricultural products have returned to the ports of Odesa, but the route on the Danube remains an important one, and "the new berth will not remain unused," stated the UDP.

The Ukrainian company plans to ship up to 200,000 - 250,000 tons per month to the port of Constanta.

