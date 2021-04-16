Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Culture

Romania's Constanta submits bid to become UNESCO World Book Capital in 2023

16 April 2021
The City Hall of Constanta, on the Romanian Black Sea coast, announced that it submitted the application file for the 2023 title of UNESCO World Book Capital. This is the Romanian city’s first bid for this title.

UNESCO awards this title for a period of 12 months, starting with the International Day of Books and Copyright (April 23), to a single city.

Constanta received local, national, and international support for this candidature, the City Hall said. Numerous national professional associations, publishing houses, foundations, associations, and cultural publications in Romania have expressed their support, in addition to the cities of Bucharest, Oradea, Alba-Iulia, Vaslui, Bacau, Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Oltenita, Reghin, Ramnicu-Vâlcea, Deva, Pitesti, and Ovidiu.

“Seven cities outside Romania also support Constanta’s candidature, through letters of support […]: Brest/France, Sulmona/Italy, Batumi/Georgia, Turku/Finland, Fort Lauderdale/USA, Novorossisk/Russia, Kaohsiung/Taiwan. Thus, seven cities from 3 continents (Europe, Asia, America) support Constanta’s bid to obtain the title of UNESCO World Book Capital in 2023,” reads the City Hall’s press release.

The Romanian city’s candidature program includes 150 cultural events aimed at promoting written culture and reading. “Over 130 partner institutions at the international, national, or local level will participate in the development/implementation of the program of events. About 20% of the events will have an international dimension. Twenty events will be organized in partner cities,” the municipality also said.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

