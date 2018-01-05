HBO airs show about communist Romania cops produced for Amazon

HBO has acquired the rights to broadcast the comedy series Comrade Detective in Romania.

The show was produced for Amazon and shot in Romania. It stars Romanian actors Florin Piersic Jr. and Corneliu Ulici, but in the U.S. version the voiceover is provided by famous American actors Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The show will be aired by HBO Romania starting January 7 and all six episodes of the first season will be available on HBO Go starting the same date.

