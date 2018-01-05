4 °C
Bucharest
Jan 06, 02:16

HBO airs show about communist Romania cops produced for Amazon

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

HBO has acquired the rights to broadcast the comedy series Comrade Detective in Romania.

The show was produced for Amazon and shot in Romania. It stars Romanian actors Florin Piersic Jr. and Corneliu Ulici, but in the U.S. version the voiceover is provided by famous American actors Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The show will be aired by HBO Romania starting January 7 and all six episodes of the first season will be available on HBO Go starting the same date.

Amazon sets premiere date for cop show set in 1980’s Romania, dubbed by Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list