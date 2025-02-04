Complice.ro: 30% more customers in 2024. 4 Out of 5 corporate clients choose to return. Themed events with an experiential component – the top choice for companies

News from Companies

In 2024, Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, maintains stable sales at €850,000, similar to the previous year, despite a 30% increase in the number of customers. This dynamic highlights a shift in companies' purchasing behavior, with a greater focus on budget optimization. The " winery stay and wine tasting experience" tops the list of most popular experiences chosen by individual customers in 2024, while themed events with an experiential component are the preferred choice for companies aiming to strengthen team relationships and boost employee loyalty.

Market trends indicate that, in the context of a dynamic work environment and the need to strengthen organizational culture, corporate events are increasingly incorporating an experiential component.

Whether it's team buildings, product launches, anniversaries, creative workshops, or themed events for employees, clients, or partners, each experience designed by the Complice.ro team—whether at the office or beyond—is crafted to spark creativity, strengthen relationships and collaboration among participants, and bring a fresh energy to the workplace.

„"It has been a year marked by significant pressure on corporate budgets, with companies rethinking their employee motivation and retention strategies. The end of the year—our most important period—brought additional challenges due to economic and political instability. Budget constraints will remain a key concern in 2025, which means we will adopt creative solutions for cost optimization, such as hybrid experiences, collaborations with local providers, and selecting activities that maximize emotional impact with optimized resources," says Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

In 2024, the total number of orders increased by over 30%, with the average order value around €410 (€110 for residential customers and €3,920 for corporate clients).

Most popular experiences in 2024

The winery stays and wine tasting experience was the top choice among Complice individual customers, followed by the flight simulator experience and the road-driving experience in a specially modified vehicle. The Top 5 most popular experiences of 2024 are completed by the "Pilot for a Day" flying experience and a unique relaxation activity—floatation therapy.

Among the most sought-after corporate experiences in 2024 are themed events with an experiential component that promotes employee wellbeing, personal development workshops, and sports and adventure-based experiences designed to strengthen team relationships and foster collaboration.

For group experiences, the top choices in 2024 remain creative team-building activities, wine blending workshops or private tastings, Olympic-inspired sports competitions, and wellbeing-focused activities—all aimed at bringing people together and sparking creativity.

2025 brings more frequent, smaller-scale events with a focus on personalization, sustainability, and emotional impact

In 2024, the number of companies integrating Complice.ro experiences into their reward, retention, and employee motivation strategies grew by approximately 30%, with the average corporate order value reaching €4,000. Similar to previous years, most requests came from companies in the IT, retail, and creative industries, with 80% of orders coming from returning clients.

"Memorable corporate experiences can take many forms—from events held in iconic locations blending culture and history to creative and interactive team-building activities. A business conference can be enhanced with a themed dinner in a castle, offering participants the chance to discover fascinating stories in a fairytale setting. Or with a 'dinner in the dark'—a true once-in-a-lifetime experience. Collaborative exercises, such as designing an ideal city or exploring espionage scenarios through augmented reality, add dynamism and stimulate strategic thinking within teams. 2025 will be all about ultimate personalization, sustainability, and emotional impact—we anticipate a trend toward more frequent, smaller events that allow for better budget control and consistent engagement with employees and partners," says Oana Pascu.

Flexible packages that offer multiple experience options within the same budget, allowing the recipient to choose their preferred one—Flexibox—remain a key choice for both personal gifts and corporate rewards or incentives.

Experiences as a tool for strengthening business partnerships

In 2024, the trend of rewarding business partners with premium experiences continued to grow, as companies increasingly opted for solutions that go beyond traditional corporate gifts. From exclusive tastings and personalized business trips to high-end private events, business partners are being surprised more frequently with authentic moments tailored to their interests.

According to collected feedback, companies that have embraced this approach report higher engagement and loyalty from their partners, as well as an improved perception of their brand. Personalization plays a crucial role in this process, and flexible solutions allow experiences to be customized to the specific needs and goals of each initiative.

„Business relationships are no longer just about results—they're about authentic connections and building a collaborative ecosystem based on trust. Thoughtfully chosen experiences can have a significant impact, creating a lasting positive emotional imprint and strengthening long-term relationships. Among the most requested experiences for business partners are premium private events featuring unique activities and networking sessions in exceptional locations. From exclusive dinners in famous castles to networking events on the slopes of Europe’s most renowned ski resorts or industry fairs and exhibitions combined with unique local experiences—even in Las Vegas—2024 challenged us to curate the most memorable experiences for our clients and their business partners," says Oana Pascu.

About Complice.ro

Complice.ro is an experienced curator, creates opportunities for people to enjoy life by trying unique activities or deepening their existing passions. Its experience packages cater to both business and individual customers. For businesses, Complice.ro offers a wide range of alternative reward, recognition, and incentive tools for employees, clients, and business partners, as well as creative solutions for corporate events. For individuals, the platform provides personal development experiences, relaxation, adrenaline-fueled adventures, and more—designed for those who prefer collecting and gifting memories rather than objects.

With nearly 10 years on the market, Complice.ro has delivered over 5,000 unique experiences for both B2B and B2C clients. Its public portfolio includes more than 350 curated experiences, developed in collaboration with over 300 partners across Bucharest, the rest of Romania, and even internationally.

