Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 08:22
Business
Companies in Romania must declare final beneficiary
21 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Trade Registry (ONRC) announced that the registry of final beneficiaries of legal entities is up and running and local company managers have to declare by July 21 the real beneficiaries (individuals) of the companies they manage.

Thus, in the case of local companies that are officially controlled by other companies, the authorities are interested in knowing the individuals who control those companies, which many shareholders go through great lengths to hide by operating through offshore firms.

The requirement is part of Romania’s efforts to meet the anti-money laundering regulations imposed at EU level.

The companies must provide identification data for the real beneficiaries such as name, birth date, unique identification number (CNP, for Romanian individuals), series and number of the ID card, citizenship, and residence, according to the law. Companies must submit this declaration each year, 15 days after the approval of the annual financial report, and each time there’s a change in the shareholding structure.

Failure to comply with these requirements can lead to fines of RON 5,000-10,000 (some EUR 1,000-2,000) payable by the managers. If the companies fail to comply even after being fined, the court can order their dissolution.

The firms registered after July 21, 2019, have already declared their final beneficiaries. Those registered before that date have until July 21, 2020 to submit the declarations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 08:22
Business
Companies in Romania must declare final beneficiary
21 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Trade Registry (ONRC) announced that the registry of final beneficiaries of legal entities is up and running and local company managers have to declare by July 21 the real beneficiaries (individuals) of the companies they manage.

Thus, in the case of local companies that are officially controlled by other companies, the authorities are interested in knowing the individuals who control those companies, which many shareholders go through great lengths to hide by operating through offshore firms.

The requirement is part of Romania’s efforts to meet the anti-money laundering regulations imposed at EU level.

The companies must provide identification data for the real beneficiaries such as name, birth date, unique identification number (CNP, for Romanian individuals), series and number of the ID card, citizenship, and residence, according to the law. Companies must submit this declaration each year, 15 days after the approval of the annual financial report, and each time there’s a change in the shareholding structure.

Failure to comply with these requirements can lead to fines of RON 5,000-10,000 (some EUR 1,000-2,000) payable by the managers. If the companies fail to comply even after being fined, the court can order their dissolution.

The firms registered after July 21, 2019, have already declared their final beneficiaries. Those registered before that date have until July 21, 2020 to submit the declarations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 February 2020
Social
Mall in Bucharest evacuated after bomb threat
20 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Social Democrats will boycott vote on new Govt. to delay early elections
18 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Romania seen from space
18 February 2020
Business
Startup meets corporation: Romanian entrepreneur shares how Facebook killed his project after paying USD 0.5 bln for it
18 February 2020
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor enjoys highest confidence rate ahead of coming elections
13 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Bucegi Mountains, visible from Bucharest
13 February 2020
Business
EC improves forecast: Romania will have second-highest economic growth in EU this year
13 February 2020
Culture
Village museum next to Romania’s Bran Castle could be closed and replaced with Dracula Land

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40