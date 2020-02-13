Romania risks infringement for not enacting anti-money laundering legislation

The European Commission (EC) on Wednesday, February 12, sent early warnings to Romania and seven other states (Cyprus, Hungary, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain) that haven’t notified any measures to implement the 5th Directive on combating money laundering (5th AML Directive), informs a press release of the EC.

All member states were required to transpose the rules contained in the 5th Anti-Money Laundering Directive by January 10, 2020.

The Commission expressed regret that some of the member states have not transposed the Directive in time and encourages them to urgently do so, taking into account the importance of these rules for the collective interest of the EU.

In the absence of a satisfactory response from the eight member states within 2 months, the Commission may decide to send them reasoned opinions - the first step of the infringement procedure.

