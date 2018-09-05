Exhibition dedicated to communist disco clubs goes to Cluj-Napoca this fall

The DISCO BTT – Discotecile Perioadei Comuniste (BTT – Communist Disco Clubs) exhibition will be on in Cluj-Napoca, a big city in Romania’s Transylvania region, between October 27 and November 3. The event will be organized in a building located at 18 Stefan cel Mare Square.

The concept belongs to Romanian filmmaker Iulia Rugina, known for films such as Breaking News, Love Building (2013) and Stuck on Christmas (2010). The exhibition was organized for the first time in Bucharest in the fall of 2017, when it attracted 5,000 unique visitors.

DISCO BTT is an original artistic creation, inspired by the elements of those times, which takes visitors through various unconventional spaces. It portrays a sensory trail through several rooms, each designed based on realities of the communist era. The exhibition space consists of six rooms that the visitor walks through, with each room representing an important chapter in forming an overall picture of what this period of communist history meant. There is no guide, the visit is individual, and each visitor can spend as much time as he likes in the rooms.

The exhibition is built with the help of various audio-visual elements, combined to give a real emotion, such as music, video projections, photographs, prints and interviews.

In Cluj, those interested can visit the exhibition between October 27 and November 3 from 16:00 to 20:00 Monday to Thursday and from 16:00 to 22:00 Friday to Sunday. The program tries to model the opening hours of the communist disco clubs.

More details are available here.

(photo source: organizers; photo credit Adi Marineci)