Authorities ponder combined ticket for railway link to Bucharest’s main airport, subway, overground transport

A pilot project to be launched by the beginning of February will see the introduction of a combined ticket for the railway connection to the Bucharest’s Henri Coandă (Otopeni) airport, the subway and the overground public transport, Ştefan Roşeanu, the head of the Railway Reform Authority, announced, Economedia.ro reported.

“We think that by February 1 the latest, we will have the first pilot project on the Otopeni line, where there will be an integrated railway ticket. There are two railway operators, a state-owned one and a private one, plus the subway operator, which is also subordinated to the Transport Ministry, plus the local transport operators and the three ones in the Bucharest-Ilfov area. They will be able to sell a combined ticket to those who want to use public transport in this area,” Roşeanu said.

The railway link between Bucharest’s North Railway Station and Henri Coandă Airport became operational in December 2020.

More than 300,000 people used the transport service in its first year, Ionel Scrioşteanu, a state secretary with the Transport Ministry announced.

Beginning with the evening of December 12 to December 13, all the trains on this route will also stop at the Mogoşoaia Park station, Scrioşteanu also announced.

(Photo: Dragoș Asaftei | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com