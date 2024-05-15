Romania passes law allowing guide dogs to accompany people with disabilities in all public spaces

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis recently approved a law stipulating that persons with disabilities will have unrestricted access to public transportation, shops, and other spaces with guide dogs.

The law, initiated by deputy Oana Țoiu and senator Silvia Dinică, was adopted by Parliament in mid-April.

"From now on, people with disabilities can be accompanied by guide dogs and have access to all public spaces! This comes after their access to vital spaces was long restricted by the Romanian state. After years of humiliation, closed doors, and helplessness, these people can now enjoy normalcy," declared USR senator Silvia Dinică.

Additionally, “persons with disabilities are exempt from paying the individual approval fee charged by the Romanian Auto Registry for vehicles specially modified from their initial configuration for driving by persons with disabilities,” according to the legislative initiative by USR, promulgated by the head of state. The exemption is valid for the entire duration of the validity of the disability certificate but only for the personal car.

Furthermore, it now constitutes discrimination for a taxi service driver or an alternative transportation service driver to refuse to provide transportation for a person with disabilities and their mobility device, including access to a taxi with a guide dog.

"Why, if you're in a wheelchair, should you pay hundreds of euros extra to the RAR when you adapt your car to be able to drive it? An injustice that we have now corrected. Why should blind people be stopped at the door in restaurants or institutions? Or be left on the street for hours because taxis or ride-sharing cars refuse them? We've also corrected this injustice now that our law is promulgated," said Oana Țoiu.

The guide dog accompanying a person with severe disabilities has free and unrestricted access to all public places, including locations where public services are provided and public transportation, including taxis and alternative transportation vehicles, according to the law.

