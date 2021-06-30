Alexander Nanau’s documentary Collective wins Best Film trophy at Romania's Gopo Awards

Alexander Nanau's documentary Colectiv/Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, won the Best Feature Film trophy at this year's Gopo Awards, which reward the local film industry.

Collective was also the winner in the Best Director and Best Editing categories.

Meanwhile, Acasa – My home, the awarded debut documentary of Radu Ciorniciuc, won the Best Documentary, Best Debut, and Best Sound trophies.

Dan Chisu's 5 Minute/5 Minutes Too Late also received four awards, for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Mihai Călin), Best Actress in a Leading Role (Diana Cavallioti), Best Supporting Actor (Emanuel Pârvu) and Best Supporting Actress (Elvira Deatcu).

The awards for Best Screenplay (Dorian Boguță and Loredana Novak), Best Original Music (Marius Leftărache, Matei Stratan and Cristina Chiosea) and Best Costumes (Mălina Ionescu) went to Urma/Legacy directed by Dorian Boguță.

Radu Jude's Tipografic Majuscul/Uppercase Print also won two awards - Best Set Design (Irina Moscu) and Best Makeup and Best Hairstyle (Bianca Boeroiu și Domnica Bodogan).

The complete list of winners is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)