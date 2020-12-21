Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

Culture

RO documentary Collective, on Barack Obama's list of favorite films of 2020

21 December 2020
Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, features on former US president Barack Obama's list of favorite films of 2020.

Collective is on the list alongside productions such as George C. Wolfe's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Kantemir Balagov's Beanpole, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles' Bacurau, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, and Pixar animation Soul.

Collective, which premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival, is Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

Collective was named a runner-up in the Best Documentary category of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) 's best films and best performances of 2020. Garrett Bradley's Time was named Best Documentary. Earlier this December, the Boston Society of Film Critics named Collective Best Documentary of 2020.

The film received the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards.

(Photo: screenshot)

