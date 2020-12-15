RO documentary Collective, on The Guardian's list of best films of 2020 in the UK

Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, takes up the fourth spot on The Guardian's list of The 50 best films of 2020 in the UK.

The film received this past weekend the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards.

Time magazine included the production as second on its list of The 10 Best Movies of 2020. It is the only documentary in the top 10 and the only film in a language other than English.

Rolling Stone also named Collective the Best Documentary of the Year and put it first on its list of The Best Movies of 2020.

Collective, which premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival, is Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars, in the Best International Feature Film category.

At the end of November, it was released in cinemas and VOD platforms in the US, Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland, marking the start of the official campaign for the Oscars. It can also be watched on HBO Go in all HBO Europe countries.

Collective is also nominated in four categories of the Cinema Eye Honors 2020 awards, where another Romanian documentary, Acasă. My Home, also landed one nomination.

