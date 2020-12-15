Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 15:18
Culture

RO documentary Collective, on The Guardian's list of best films of 2020 in the UK

15 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, takes up the fourth spot on The Guardian's list of The 50 best films of 2020 in the UK.

The section of the list dedicated to Collective is available here

The film received this past weekend the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards.

Time magazine included the production as second on its list of The 10 Best Movies of 2020. It is the only documentary in the top 10 and the only film in a language other than English.

Rolling Stone also named Collective the Best Documentary of the Year and put it first on its list of The Best Movies of 2020.

Collective, which premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival, is Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars, in the Best International Feature Film category.

At the end of November, it was released in cinemas and VOD platforms in the US, Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland, marking the start of the official campaign for the Oscars. It can also be watched on HBO Go in all HBO Europe countries.

Collective is also nominated in four categories of the Cinema Eye Honors 2020 awards, where another Romanian documentary, Acasă. My Home, also landed one nomination.

Romanian film review – Movies to Watch Now: 5 Minutes Too Late & Collective

(Photo: Collective Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:58
14 December 2020
Culture
RO film Collective wins European Documentary 2020 award
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 15:18
Culture

RO documentary Collective, on The Guardian's list of best films of 2020 in the UK

15 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, takes up the fourth spot on The Guardian's list of The 50 best films of 2020 in the UK.

The section of the list dedicated to Collective is available here

The film received this past weekend the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards.

Time magazine included the production as second on its list of The 10 Best Movies of 2020. It is the only documentary in the top 10 and the only film in a language other than English.

Rolling Stone also named Collective the Best Documentary of the Year and put it first on its list of The Best Movies of 2020.

Collective, which premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival, is Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars, in the Best International Feature Film category.

At the end of November, it was released in cinemas and VOD platforms in the US, Canada, Great Britain, and Ireland, marking the start of the official campaign for the Oscars. It can also be watched on HBO Go in all HBO Europe countries.

Collective is also nominated in four categories of the Cinema Eye Honors 2020 awards, where another Romanian documentary, Acasă. My Home, also landed one nomination.

Romanian film review – Movies to Watch Now: 5 Minutes Too Late & Collective

(Photo: Collective Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:58
14 December 2020
Culture
RO film Collective wins European Documentary 2020 award
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections