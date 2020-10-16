Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:04
Culture

Romania picks documentary as proposal for 2021 Oscars

16 October 2020
Alexander Nanau's documentary Colectiv/Collective is Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars, in the Best International Feature Film category. The film tells the story of the first year after the 2015 fire at the Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest.

It is the first time that Romania picks a documentary as its proposal for the Academy Awards.

The American distributors of the film, Magnolia Pictures and Participant, will also register Collective for the Best Documentary section, according to a post on the film's Facebook page. Joining the race in two different sections increases its chances for a nomination.

"It is a great honor for us to be invested with so much trust by the National Center for Cinematography committee. We are truly in the golden era of the documentary, and the fact that these films start getting recognition on such a large scale is very encouraging. We are convinced that the Collective story will reach as many people as possible, having our American partners' support on the long road ahead of us. It will be an atypical competition, in a complicated year, in which the eligibility standards have been widened, and the number of eligible documentaries has become huge. The competition is just beginning, and we are moving forward with optimism and responsibility," Alexander Nanau said.

Collective takes a behind-the-scenes look at the fight against corruption that followed the Colectiv club fire, which resulted in the death of 64 people. It tells the story of the first year after the fire and follows both the authorities and the journalists in their interaction to search for and expose the truth.

The documentary premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival, outside of the competition. It was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and at the Zurich Film Festival, where it was also awarded. In addition, the film was in the official selection of the Sundance 2020 Film Festival and was screened at several international festivals, including New Directors/New Films, IDFA, True/False, CPH DOX, San Francisco International Film Festival, Göteborg International Film Festival, or Full Frame. It is now available on Hbogo.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/colectiv film)

Normal
Normal
 
