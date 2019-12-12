Czech group reaches 135 parcel pick-up points in Romania

Coletaria.ro, a parcel transport and delivery service that uses fixed pick-up points, part of Czech group Packeta, has reached 135 pick-up points throughout Romania and estimates it will triple its network in 2020.

The network expansion comes amid the rapid growth in the demand for alternative delivery solutions. Coletaria.ro offers online stores a cheaper solution for transporting parcels, with prices starting from RON 6 per parcel, lower, on average, by up to 40% compared to the prices of the competitors, the company says.

At the same time, the final customers have the possibility to pick up the products ordered online in a simple and fast way, from the pick-up points located in commercial units, also benefiting from support for the parcel release and payment.

Coletaria.ro also offers online stores the classic solution for the delivery of packages at home.

The company also offers services to Romanian online stores that want to sell abroad, which represents a growing market segment.

The Packeta group operates over 3,800 pick-up points in Central and Eastern Europe and collaborates with over 28,000 online retailers and sellers.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected].com