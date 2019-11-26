Romania Insider
Victims of 2015 “Colectiv” fire in Bucharest ask compensations of up to EUR 40 mln each
26 November 2019
The victims and the parents of the young people killed in the Colectiv club fire in Bucharest, in the autumn of 2015, demand huge moral compensations from former District 4 mayor Cristian Popescu Piedone and other former employees of the City Hall, Mediafax reported.

The amounts requested by each civil party vary between EUR 300,000 and EUR 40 million. The final pleadings in the “Colectiv” case were presented on Monday, November 25.

Prosecutors demand jail sentences of between 3 and 15 years for the former District 4 mayor, Cristian Popescu Piedone, and for other former employees of the City Hall.

The biggest damages are demanded by Eugen Iancu, the president of the Colectiv Association and the father of Alex Iancu, who died after the fire. He demanded EUR 40 million as moral damages.

Mihai Popescu, a young man injured in the fire, asked the same volume of compensations.

Andrei Găluț, the vocalist of the band Goodbye to Gravity, which was performing in the club on the night of the fire, asked for damages of EUR 8 million. He is the band’s only survivor, currently living in the United States.

(Photo: Florin Cornel/ Inquam Photos)

Victims of 2015 “Colectiv” fire in Bucharest ask compensations of up to EUR 40 mln each
26 November 2019
