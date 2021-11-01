Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 10:52
Social

Romania photo of the day: Flash mob marks six years since Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A flash mob took place on October 30 to mark six years since the Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest. It was held on the stairs of the Justice Palace in Bucharest (photo by Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos), where people lay covered by white sheets. Next to them, the portraits of the people who died following the October 30, 2015 fire were displayed.

The flash mob was initiated by several civic organizations to protest the lack of a final court decision on those responsible for the tragedy.

The 2015 fire broke out during a concert of the band Goodbye to Gravity, marking the release of their latest album. The fire was caused by sparkler firework candles and spread rapidly in the venue, where some 300 people were in attendance. Sixty-five people died following the fire and more than 160 people were hurt.

A journalistic investigation into how the Colectiv fire victims were treated and how they developed untreatable infections in local hospitals showed hundreds of hospitals in Romania had been purchasing overpriced, highly diluted disinfectants from a local firm, thus putting the patients’ lives in danger. The investigation was done by a team from sports newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor, led by Cătălin Tolontan.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 10:52
Social

Romania photo of the day: Flash mob marks six years since Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A flash mob took place on October 30 to mark six years since the Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest. It was held on the stairs of the Justice Palace in Bucharest (photo by Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos), where people lay covered by white sheets. Next to them, the portraits of the people who died following the October 30, 2015 fire were displayed.

The flash mob was initiated by several civic organizations to protest the lack of a final court decision on those responsible for the tragedy.

The 2015 fire broke out during a concert of the band Goodbye to Gravity, marking the release of their latest album. The fire was caused by sparkler firework candles and spread rapidly in the venue, where some 300 people were in attendance. Sixty-five people died following the fire and more than 160 people were hurt.

A journalistic investigation into how the Colectiv fire victims were treated and how they developed untreatable infections in local hospitals showed hundreds of hospitals in Romania had been purchasing overpriced, highly diluted disinfectants from a local firm, thus putting the patients’ lives in danger. The investigation was done by a team from sports newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor, led by Cătălin Tolontan.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu