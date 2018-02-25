The weather in Romania will get very cold in the next week with over half of the country under a code orange for low temperatures until March 1.

Moreover, Southern Romania will also be hit by a powerful blizzard on Monday and Tuesday. The public weather service – ANM has announced a code orange for blizzard for several counties in Southern Romania, including the capital Bucharest.

The authorities in Bucharest have thus decided to close the schools in the city on Monday and Tuesday, but the decision may be extended as long as the weather remains very cold, mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Sunday.

Temperatures in Bucharest are expected to drop to -10 degrees Celsius during the day and -20 degrees during the night but the wind may further intensify the discomfort. The blizzard will also bring significant snowfall in Bucharest on Monday and Tuesday.

The regions that are under code orange for very cold weather include Moldova, Eastern Transylvania, Muntenia, Oltenia and Dobrogea. The rest of the country is under code yellow.

