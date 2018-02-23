Weather gets extremely cold in Romania

The weather will get extremely cold in Romania in the coming days, including in the capital Bucharest. The daytime temperatures will stay below 0 degrees Celsius across the country starting Sunday, February 25, according to forecasts.

In Bucharest, the temperatures will reach a maximum of 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, February 24, but will go down below zero in the coming days. On Sunday, the capital will see a temperature of -5 during the day, while on Monday it will get even colder, being forecasted a daytime temperature of -9 degrees Celsius. The frosty weather will continue on Tuesday, February 27, when Bucharesters will have to get dressed for daytime temperatures of -7 degrees Celsius.

It will also snow in the capital in this period, according to the meteorologists.

Across the country, on Sunday the temperatures will stay between -2 and -12 degrees Celsius during the day, and -5 and -15 during the night. The lowest temperatures are forecasted for northern Moldova and eastern Transylvania, of -18 – -20 degrees Celsius during the night.

The frosty weather will continue at the beginning of next week.

Frosty weather, snow starting this weekend in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]