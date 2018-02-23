-1 °C
Bucharest
Feb 23, 12:22

Weather gets extremely cold in Romania

by Irina Marica
The weather will get extremely cold in Romania in the coming days, including in the capital Bucharest. The daytime temperatures will stay below 0 degrees Celsius across the country starting Sunday, February 25, according to forecasts.

In Bucharest, the temperatures will reach a maximum of 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, February 24, but will go down below zero in the coming days. On Sunday, the capital will see a temperature of -5 during the day, while on Monday it will get even colder, being forecasted a daytime temperature of -9 degrees Celsius. The frosty weather will continue on Tuesday, February 27, when Bucharesters will have to get dressed for daytime temperatures of -7 degrees Celsius.

It will also snow in the capital in this period, according to the meteorologists.

Across the country, on Sunday the temperatures will stay between -2 and -12 degrees Celsius during the day, and -5 and -15 during the night. The lowest temperatures are forecasted for northern Moldova and eastern Transylvania, of -18 – -20 degrees Celsius during the night.

The frosty weather will continue at the beginning of next week.

Frosty weather, snow starting this weekend in Romania

