Business
Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase launches debit cards in Romania
19 November 2019
The Coinbase cryptocurrency trading platform, among the largest in the world, has launched its debit card in 10 new European countries, including Romania, increasing to 29 the total number of markets where this product is available.

Coinbase Card, a Visa debit card that allows holders to directly spend their cryptocurrencies in the digital wallet, was introduced in the UK in April, now being launched in 10 other states: Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Hungary.

Coinbase users can pay by card using one of the 9 cryptocurrencies available, including bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash and ripple, or withdraw cash from ATMs.

Coinbase charges an issuance fee and commissions of 0.2% to 3% when carrying out international transactions.

Local payments are free as well as cash withdrawals up to a maximum of EUR 200 per month.

Founded in 2012 in San Francisco, Coinbase has over 30 million users worldwide.

Last year, the company took over the team Memo.AI, an American start-up founded by three Romanians.

