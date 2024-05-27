Code for Romania’s new digital guide on European elections is available in 26 languages

Non-profit Code for Romania/Commit Global launched WeVote4.EU - a new digital guide providing helpful information on the upcoming European Parliament (EP) elections, available in 26 languages.

The platform provides all EU citizens with essential information about the European elections: how to vote (regardless of the European state in which they are), real-time information about the evolution of the polls in each country (such as voter turnout), along with the simultaneous monitoring of elections for the first time in several European states through the Vote Monitor application.

Regardless of the voters' EU nationality, country of residence, or current location, WeVote4.EU offers them accurate and tailored instructions and information in four broad categories: Voter's Guide, Voter Turnout, Live Feed, and Election Monitoring.

"We are more than 400 million citizens building a common future, transcending borders, and embracing the power of our diversity. Through WeVote4.EU, we facilitate the participation of every citizen, no matter where they are in the EU, in this powerful unified electoral process, for unity and collaboration, for social cohesion and the active participation of all parties involved," said Olivia Vereha, co-founder and Director of Product Code for Romania/Commit Global.

