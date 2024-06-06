Last chance for registrations for dotCommerce Digital Forum: debates on the current eCommerce context

News from Companies

In less than a week, on June 11, 2024, MerchantPro, the SaaS platform for eCommerce solutions, will host the second edition of the dotCommerce Digital Forum at Terra Events Hall in Bucharest. The event brings together leaders and innovators in digital retail to discuss current challenges and opportunities in eCommerce.

Focusing on the current context marked by inflation and increased competition, dotCommerce explores essential strategies for navigating these challenges, maintaining positive market growth, and scaling and developing businesses.

“dotCommerce is designed as a reference forum that attracts medium-sized online stores, offering them the opportunity to learn from the top leaders in the industry. By bringing together the most notable names in Romanian eCommerce, we aim to provide participants not only with innovative solutions and growth strategies but also with top inspiration and leadership,” says Arthur Rădulescu, CEO of MerchantPro, about the dotCommerce event.

dotCommerce agenda, from Start to Scale-up

The event is designed to analyze both basic elements of eCommerce, such as new trends in digital marketing, essential infrastructure and integrations, and what customers expect from an online store, as well as the necessary steps to support business development and scaling.

The event agenda includes discussions on optimizing the shopping experience through automation and complementary solutions, integrating AI-based solutions, customer loyalty, branding, financing, as well as case studies from successful stores.

Leaders from companies like Adobe Romania, Microsoft, GRF+, RTB House, Libra Development IFN, eMag, Fan Courier, and many others will discuss the current context, innovation, and the solutions available to merchants to maximize their success in eCommerce.

One of the most anticipated moments is the one-on-one dialogue between Iulian Stanciu and Arthur Rădulescu, which will address the impact of the current economic context on the local eCommerce market and the necessary adaptation strategies to prepare an organization for growth and scaling.

Inspiration Panel and Case Studies

As with last year’s first edition, the event concludes with an inspirational panel where online entrepreneurs explain how they manage to face challenges in their respective markets. Representatives from dEpurtat.ro, an online store with an external presence in five regional countries, Alura.ro, a premium slow fashion footwear brand, Napofarm.ro, an online pharmacy, and VagAuto.ro, a marketplace for auto-moto accessories, will share the experiences and actions that drive their growth.

Additionally, Ionuț Grossu, a strategy consultant for retail and online commerce businesses, will present a case study on optimizing commercial performance through advanced analysis. During the case studies, Ionuț will present the methodology and tools that any merchant should use to analyze sales, stocks, and advertising campaign performance, applied to two online retailers in the Fashion and Lifestyle industries.

Participants in the dotCommerce Digital Forum will have access to networking sessions, relaxation moments, and direct interactions with solution providers in the Expo area. The event will also conclude with the dotCommerce Cocktail Party & Networking, offering a perfect opportunity to develop new business partnerships.

The dotCommerce Digital Forum will take place on June 11, 2024, at Terra Events Hall. The complete agenda and tickets are still available on the event’s official page, www.dotcommerce.ro, with prices starting from 99 Euros.

The event is organized by MerchantPro, the SaaS eCommerce platform used by nearly 2000 active local online stores, and is supported by the main partner TheMarketer, as well as PayPo, Aqurate, tbi bank, Gun Media, MTH Digital, Mokka, Dr. SEO, leanpay, Planograma by IT Genetics, FAN Courier, AltExpress, Rosistem, EasySales, Netopia Payments.

Media partners for the event include Wall-Street.ro, Retail.ro, Start-up.ro, Spotmedia.ro, Digital-Business.ro.

About MerchantPro

MerchantPro is a project of the company ShopMania Net, targeting eCommerce entrepreneurs in Romania and Europe with competitive eCommerce functionalities, professional support services, and customized solutions adapted to specific development needs.

The MerchantPro platform is used regionally, with over 5,000 online stores utilizing its functionalities during its more than 15 years on the market. In the past two years, MerchantPro has consolidated its presence both domestically and internationally, with nearly 2000 active stores in Romania and a continuously growing number in Western and Southeastern Europe.

*This is a Press release.