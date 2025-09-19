Energy

Solar park worth EUR 1 mln installed at Coca-Cola factory in western Romania

19 September 2025

Coca-Cola celebrated 30 years of production at its Timișoara plant, in western Romania, by announcing a RON 5 million (roughly EUR 1 million) investment in a solar park, the company’s first renewable energy facility in Romania.

The new solar installation will cover about 20% of the factory’s electricity needs and cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 1,200 tonnes per year, the company said.

The bottling plant, inaugurated in 1995, has grown into a strategic hub for Coca-Cola HBC, producing around 284 million liters of beverages annually and exporting to 15 countries.

“This factory is a symbol of resilience and innovation. For three decades, Timișoara has shown how passion and professionalism can drive sustainable growth,” said Cornel Cărămizaru, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Romania.

Roughly RON 1.5 million of the solar park’s cost was financed through the European Union’s Modernization Fund.

Coca-Cola has been present in Romania for 34 years, operating plants in Timișoara, Ploiești, and Poiana Negrii. In 2024, the Coca-Cola System contributed EUR 911 million in added value to the national economy, equivalent to 0.26% of GDP, with EUR 502 million going to the state budget.

According to the company, 86% of its suppliers in Romania are local, and its operations support 20,700 jobs, including 1,560 direct employees.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

