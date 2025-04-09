Macro

Romania's forecasting body estimates industrial output contracted by 3.6% y/y in Q1

09 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's industrial sector recorded a marked deterioration in the first quarter of 2025, with key performance indicators reflecting continued contraction due to global demand uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, according to the latest economic survey by the National Strategy and Forecasting Commission (CNSP).

The contraction in activity was observed across all economic indicators tracked by the commission, including industrial production, turnover volume, and inventory levels.

Industrial production is estimated to have declined by 3.6% year-on-year, reversing the slight recovery seen in the fourth quarter of 2024, when the sector posted a 0.4% annual increase. 

Official data published by the Statistics Office INS show a 0.8% y/y decline in January. The downturn follows a broader negative trend, with a 1.6% contraction registered for the full year 2024. 

A significant decline in deflated turnover is estimated for Q1 (-1.4% y/y), particularly in foreign market sales (-2.6% y/y), as domestic and external demand remains weak. Finished product inventories are also expected to fall (-8.6% y/y), pointing to an adjustment of production volumes to reflect reduced market demand.

The CNSP warned that the sector's short-term prospects hinge on its capacity to manage operational costs, match production levels to subdued demand, and seize external market opportunities within an unstable macroeconomic environment.

CNSP analysts noted that Romania's industrial activity is likely to remain under pressure throughout 2025, with diminishing labor productivity expected as a direct consequence of shrinking output. 

"In the short term, the performance of the industrial sector will depend on its ability to manage costs, maintain the balance between production and demand, and capitalize on opportunities in the foreign market in a still uncertain macroeconomic climate," the commission stated in its report.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania's forecasting body estimates industrial output contracted by 3.6% y/y in Q1

09 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's industrial sector recorded a marked deterioration in the first quarter of 2025, with key performance indicators reflecting continued contraction due to global demand uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, according to the latest economic survey by the National Strategy and Forecasting Commission (CNSP).

The contraction in activity was observed across all economic indicators tracked by the commission, including industrial production, turnover volume, and inventory levels.

Industrial production is estimated to have declined by 3.6% year-on-year, reversing the slight recovery seen in the fourth quarter of 2024, when the sector posted a 0.4% annual increase. 

Official data published by the Statistics Office INS show a 0.8% y/y decline in January. The downturn follows a broader negative trend, with a 1.6% contraction registered for the full year 2024. 

A significant decline in deflated turnover is estimated for Q1 (-1.4% y/y), particularly in foreign market sales (-2.6% y/y), as domestic and external demand remains weak. Finished product inventories are also expected to fall (-8.6% y/y), pointing to an adjustment of production volumes to reflect reduced market demand.

The CNSP warned that the sector's short-term prospects hinge on its capacity to manage operational costs, match production levels to subdued demand, and seize external market opportunities within an unstable macroeconomic environment.

CNSP analysts noted that Romania's industrial activity is likely to remain under pressure throughout 2025, with diminishing labor productivity expected as a direct consequence of shrinking output. 

"In the short term, the performance of the industrial sector will depend on its ability to manage costs, maintain the balance between production and demand, and capitalize on opportunities in the foreign market in a still uncertain macroeconomic climate," the commission stated in its report.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 April 2025
Politics
Elena Lasconi refuses to withdraw from Romania’s presidential race after USR shifts support to Nicușor Dan
09 April 2025
Healthcare
Microsoft to develop Romania’s first smart hospital
09 April 2025
Transport
Bucharest’s main airport to expand with new passenger terminal
09 April 2025
Travel
Danube Delta wins “Destination of the Year 2025” title in Romania
09 April 2025
Politics
Romania to clarify Visa Waiver delay with US Homeland Security, interim president says
09 April 2025
Defense
Romania was not notified of any withdrawal of US troops, Defense Ministry says
09 April 2025
Macro
Romania's interim president names key industries hit by US tariffs, calls for moderate response
09 April 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Exchange recovers in one day half of the loss incurred since US tariffs shock