Survey: RO entrepreneurs anticipate adverse conditions in 2021

Romanian entrepreneurs have rather negative expectations about this year's general economic conditions, but most of them plan to maintain all the employees and their wages at a constant level, according to a survey conducted by the association of small and medium-sized enterprises CNIPMMR.

Only 16.7% of the polled entrepreneurs believe that this year's economic environment will be favorable for business development, according to the survey results.

A much thicker slice of 41.4% anticipates an unfavorable economic climate, and 41.8% of the entrepreneurs participating in the survey express neutral expectations.

Regarding the labor force, 54.4% of entrepreneurs claim that they will keep the current number of employees, 24.9% estimate that they will lay off between 1 and 10 employees, and 15.2% estimate that they will hire between 1 and 10 employees.

When it comes to the salaries, most of the entrepreneurs - 70.2% - believe that they will remain at the same level in 2021, 11.8% plan wage hikes of up to 10%, and 9.7% believe that wages will fall by more than 10%.

(Photo: Snowingg/ Dreamstime)

