Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/09/2021 - 08:19
Business

Survey: RO entrepreneurs anticipate adverse conditions in 2021

09 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneurs have rather negative expectations about this year's general economic conditions, but most of them plan to maintain all the employees and their wages at a constant level, according to a survey conducted by the association of small and medium-sized enterprises CNIPMMR.

Only 16.7% of the polled entrepreneurs believe that this year's economic environment will be favorable for business development, according to the survey results.

A much thicker slice of 41.4% anticipates an unfavorable economic climate, and 41.8% of the entrepreneurs participating in the survey express neutral expectations.

Regarding the labor force, 54.4% of entrepreneurs claim that they will keep the current number of employees, 24.9% estimate that they will lay off between 1 and 10 employees, and 15.2% estimate that they will hire between 1 and 10 employees.

When it comes to the salaries, most of the entrepreneurs - 70.2% - believe that they will remain at the same level in 2021, 11.8% plan wage hikes of up to 10%, and 9.7% believe that wages will fall by more than 10%.

(Photo: Snowingg/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/09/2021 - 08:19
Business

Survey: RO entrepreneurs anticipate adverse conditions in 2021

09 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneurs have rather negative expectations about this year's general economic conditions, but most of them plan to maintain all the employees and their wages at a constant level, according to a survey conducted by the association of small and medium-sized enterprises CNIPMMR.

Only 16.7% of the polled entrepreneurs believe that this year's economic environment will be favorable for business development, according to the survey results.

A much thicker slice of 41.4% anticipates an unfavorable economic climate, and 41.8% of the entrepreneurs participating in the survey express neutral expectations.

Regarding the labor force, 54.4% of entrepreneurs claim that they will keep the current number of employees, 24.9% estimate that they will lay off between 1 and 10 employees, and 15.2% estimate that they will hire between 1 and 10 employees.

When it comes to the salaries, most of the entrepreneurs - 70.2% - believe that they will remain at the same level in 2021, 11.8% plan wage hikes of up to 10%, and 9.7% believe that wages will fall by more than 10%.

(Photo: Snowingg/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case
04 March 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!
04 March 2021
Justice
Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks