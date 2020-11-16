State road company launches auction for 40-km Transylvania motorway segment

Romanian state-owned road infrastructure company CNAIR announced on Friday, November 13, that it launched the tender for the design and construction of another 41 km of the Transylvania motorway.

The value of this contract is estimated at around EUR 800 million without VAT, News.ro reported.

The motorway section is 41 km long, with numerous special works, such as viaducts, bridges, and passages on and over the motorway (65 in total, approximately 13 km long). The most challenging part is the 2.89-km Meses tunnel with two galleries and two traffic lanes in each direction.

The deadline for submission of tenders is January 11, 2021. The duration of the contract is 48 months - 12 for design and 36 for construction.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)