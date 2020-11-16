Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:28
Business

State road company launches auction for 40-km Transylvania motorway segment

16 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-owned road infrastructure company CNAIR announced on Friday, November 13, that it launched the tender for the design and construction of another 41 km of the Transylvania motorway.

The value of this contract is estimated at around EUR 800 million without VAT, News.ro reported.

The motorway section is 41 km long, with numerous special works, such as viaducts, bridges, and passages on and over the motorway (65 in total, approximately 13 km long). The most challenging part is the 2.89-km Meses tunnel with two galleries and two traffic lanes in each direction.

The deadline for submission of tenders is January 11, 2021. The duration of the contract is 48 months - 12 for design and 36 for construction.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:28
Business

State road company launches auction for 40-km Transylvania motorway segment

16 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-owned road infrastructure company CNAIR announced on Friday, November 13, that it launched the tender for the design and construction of another 41 km of the Transylvania motorway.

The value of this contract is estimated at around EUR 800 million without VAT, News.ro reported.

The motorway section is 41 km long, with numerous special works, such as viaducts, bridges, and passages on and over the motorway (65 in total, approximately 13 km long). The most challenging part is the 2.89-km Meses tunnel with two galleries and two traffic lanes in each direction.

The deadline for submission of tenders is January 11, 2021. The duration of the contract is 48 months - 12 for design and 36 for construction.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"