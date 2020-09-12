Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 08:04
Business

Romania's state road company seeks contractor for last section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

09 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state road infrastructure company CNAIR launched the tender for the design and construction of the last section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway - one of the two motorways planned to cross the Carpathian mountains south to north.

The 31.3-km section Boita-Cornetu (Section 2) is estimated to cost around EUR 1 billion without VAT, namely between RON 4.63 bln and RON 5.27 bln, Adevarul reported.

The section involves building seven tunnels with a total length of over 4.9 km, 27 viaducts, 22 bridges, an ecoduct (a construction aimed at protecting wild animals) about 210 meters long in the Lazaret area, and several hundred other works of consolidation, support and stabilization structures.

This section is one of the most challenging of the highway's five sections due to the land profile and lack of extensive preliminary studies.

The whole motorway should be ready in 88 months after CNAIR signs the contract for this last section. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:28
02 December 2020
Business
15 bidders for most difficult section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 08:04
Business

Romania's state road company seeks contractor for last section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

09 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state road infrastructure company CNAIR launched the tender for the design and construction of the last section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway - one of the two motorways planned to cross the Carpathian mountains south to north.

The 31.3-km section Boita-Cornetu (Section 2) is estimated to cost around EUR 1 billion without VAT, namely between RON 4.63 bln and RON 5.27 bln, Adevarul reported.

The section involves building seven tunnels with a total length of over 4.9 km, 27 viaducts, 22 bridges, an ecoduct (a construction aimed at protecting wild animals) about 210 meters long in the Lazaret area, and several hundred other works of consolidation, support and stabilization structures.

This section is one of the most challenging of the highway's five sections due to the land profile and lack of extensive preliminary studies.

The whole motorway should be ready in 88 months after CNAIR signs the contract for this last section. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:28
02 December 2020
Business
15 bidders for most difficult section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny