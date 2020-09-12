Romania's state road company seeks contractor for last section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

Romania's state road infrastructure company CNAIR launched the tender for the design and construction of the last section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway - one of the two motorways planned to cross the Carpathian mountains south to north.

The 31.3-km section Boita-Cornetu (Section 2) is estimated to cost around EUR 1 billion without VAT, namely between RON 4.63 bln and RON 5.27 bln, Adevarul reported.

The section involves building seven tunnels with a total length of over 4.9 km, 27 viaducts, 22 bridges, an ecoduct (a construction aimed at protecting wild animals) about 210 meters long in the Lazaret area, and several hundred other works of consolidation, support and stabilization structures.

This section is one of the most challenging of the highway's five sections due to the land profile and lack of extensive preliminary studies.

The whole motorway should be ready in 88 months after CNAIR signs the contract for this last section.

