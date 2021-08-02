Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Culture

RO cities bid to join UNESCO Creative Cities Network

02 August 2021
Cluj-Napoca and Sibiu have submitted bids to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Ziua de Cluj reported.

The network, established in 2004, promotes cooperation with and among cities that “identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.” 

The network, which includes 246 cities, covers seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music.

Cluj-Napoca (pictured) would like to become a City of Film in the network, mayor Emil Boc announced, quoted by Ziua de Cluj. Cluj is home to Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film event in the country.

An evaluation process will follow to determine the cities that will join the network. The results are to be announced at the beginning of November, Simona Mirela Miculescu, the Permanent Delegate of Romania to UNESCO, explained in a Facebook post.

(Photo: Ungureanu Vadim/ Dreamstime)

