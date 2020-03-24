Western Romania: Authorities take over private hospital to treat Covid-19 patients

The County Council of Cluj, in western Romania, has taken over the private hospital Polaris to use it for Covid-19 patients. The County Council will finance the treatment of the patients.

The hospital, the first one in the country to be taken over by public authorities, is located in Suceagu, in Baciu commune, some 10 km north-west of Cluj-Napoca.

The hospital can accommodate 180 patients, and “provides first-rate isolation and treatment facilities,” Alin Tișe, the president of Cluj County Council, said.

So far, the Covid-19 coronavirus cases in the county have been treated at the Cluj-Napoca Infectious Diseases Hospital.

By March 23 (13:00), there were 576 Covid-19 cases in Romania. Of these, 73 patients have been declared recovered and released from the hospital (of whom 51 in Timisoara). Meanwhile, 15 patients were being treated in intensive care units (ATI) and seven were in serious condition. Eight deaths were reported by the morning of March 24.

Provisions brought about by the state of emergency, instated in Romania on March 16, allow the authorities to seize private goods or equipment.

(Photo: Polaris Medical/ Consiliul Judetean Cluj Facebook Page)