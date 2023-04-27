Education

Cluj-Napoca's Orthodox College modernized under EUR 3.2 mln project

28 April 2023

Emil Boc, the mayor of Cluj-Napoca, said the modernization of the city's Orthodox College "Mitropolitul Nicolae Colan" has been completed.

The EUR 3.2 million expansion boasts 5 new classrooms and a capacity increase to 400 students/16 classrooms in total, a new gym, 5 new laboratories and modern equipment, educational infrastructure of quality.

"The works are completed and included the extension and modernization of the existing body of the building, the construction of new classrooms and laboratories, the construction of a new gym in the school yard (equipped with changing rooms, toilets and technical spaces) and facilities - from the installation of an elevator to special furniture for laboratories, interactive whiteboards, video projectors, equipment for the gym, etc.," Emil Boc said on Facebook

The educational institution now has a total of 16 classrooms, of which 5 laboratories, and an additional floor with 5 more classrooms. Furthermore, a variety of other facilities have also been incorporated into the building, such as a multifunctional room, a library, a dining room with an office area, a music room, a painting workshop, and a medical office.

"Cluj-Napoca city hall aims to increase energy efficiency in educational units by installing photovoltaic panels, solar panels, and other specific technical interventions," Boc further added. 

To realize the plan, the project also included 40 photovoltaic panels and 16 solar panels to produce electricity and hot water, as well as exterior and interior sunshades and the thermal insulation of the building. 

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emil Boc/Facebook)

1

