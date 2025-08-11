Central Romania: Cluj-Napoca subway project enters underground phase

The construction project for Romania’s second subway network, in Cluj-Napoca, is moving forward with the launch shaft for the boring machines.

The Turkish general contractor Gulemark announced that building began for the launch shaft for the tunnel boring machines on August 11. This is the essential underground structure from which the subway galleries will be built.

In February, Gulemark kicked off consolidation work to prevent landslides.

"The Cluj subway enters the underground phase. On Monday, August 11, at 9:00 in the morning, construction work began on the launch shaft for the machines that will bore underground the two tunnels for the Cluj subway. The subway moves forward, see you on the construction site,” announced the mayor of Cluj, Emil Boc, who visited the site.

For the next few months, vertical trenches will be dug and concrete will be poured to form the contour structure of the launch shaft.

“Located near the Teilor station (station 2) in the commune of Florești, the launch shaft is designed to serve two TBMs, one for each of the two parallel galleries of the subway line. The launch shaft is the key structure from which the two TBMs will begin excavating the subway tunnels. It is a highly precise work, as it requires the perfect alignment of the diaphragm walls and the guide structure with the planned tunnel route, as well as optimal conditions for lowering and assembling the equipment underground,” said the contractor in a press release.

Earlier this year, the Cluj-Napoca subway project lost its funding from the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan due to extensive delays, but the project continued with governmental backing.

Roughly EUR 230 million was paid last year for the Cluj-Napoca subway project, around 10% of the total value. The money was used for expropriations and reimbursements to the builder. The city, a vibrant tech hub, is Romania’s second-largest city.

Once completed, the first subway line in the city will be over 21 km long and will have 19 underground stations. It will be Romania’s second subway network, after the one in Bucharest.

(Photo source: Emil Boc on Facebook)