Administration

Cluj-Napoca moves to allow pets inside City Hall and local institutions

30 June 2025

Cluj-Napoca, a major city in Romania’s Transylvania region, is taking a step toward becoming a more animal-friendly city, as a new proposal allowing pets in public institutions has been opened for public debate. Mayor Emil Boc announced the initiative, stating, “A city that is friendly to animals is a better city for people.”

The draft regulation, now available for public consultation, would permit companion animals in the Cluj-Napoca City Hall as well as in other institutions under the authority of the City Hall and Local Council, mayor Boc said on social media.

According to the proposed rules, the access of pets - including therapy animals and service dogs - would be regulated in accordance with European standards. The document “outlines conditions that aim to balance respect for all citizens with care for animal welfare.”

The full draft, titled Regulation on the Access of Companion Animals, Therapy Animals, and Service Dogs to the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Its Subordinate Institutions, can be consulted on the City Hall’s official website.

In March, the General Council of Bucharest also approved a decision allowing pets, including dogs and cats of all sizes and breeds, to enter the headquarters of the City Hall and local institutions of public interest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
