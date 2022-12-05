Cluj-Napoca mayor rescues lost puppy, tries to find the owner

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc was walking home from shopping at a local retailer on Strada Frunzișului, in the Zorilor neighborhood of Cluj-Napoca when he found a lost puppy with no chip or other identification tags on the street over the weekend.

He later took the dog to his office and announced it on his Facebook Live session, hoping to find the owner of his new four-legged friend and keeping the shelter while on search.

"Tonight, I found a puppy, I think lost, at the roundabout on Frunzișului street, Zorilor. If you recognize him, please call 0264-984, the mayor's phone, Cluj-Napoca City Hall, 24/24. The puppy does not have a chip or other identification element. Thank you!" says the mayor.

The small gesture sparked wholesome interaction. Some suggested that if the owner doesn't call, the mayor should take the lost puppy to the vet under his care and keep him.

One person commented: "Congratulations, Mr Mayor! You have a wonderful soul! May the Lord give you health, strength, and many joys! Have a wonderful winter holiday!"

