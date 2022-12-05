Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Cluj-Napoca mayor rescues lost puppy, tries to find the owner

05 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc was walking home from shopping at a local retailer on Strada Frunzișului, in the Zorilor neighborhood of Cluj-Napoca when he found a lost puppy with no chip or other identification tags on the street over the weekend.

He later took the dog to his office and announced it on his Facebook Live session, hoping to find the owner of his new four-legged friend and keeping the shelter while on search.

"Tonight, I found a puppy, I think lost, at the roundabout on Frunzișului street, Zorilor. If you recognize him, please call 0264-984, the mayor's phone, Cluj-Napoca City Hall, 24/24. The puppy does not have a chip or other identification element. Thank you!" says the mayor.

The small gesture sparked wholesome interaction. Some suggested that if the owner doesn't call, the mayor should take the lost puppy to the vet under his care and keep him.

One person commented: "Congratulations, Mr Mayor! You have a wonderful soul! May the Lord give you health, strength, and many joys! Have a wonderful winter holiday!"

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshots from Emil Boc's Facebook video)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Social

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Cluj-Napoca mayor rescues lost puppy, tries to find the owner

05 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc was walking home from shopping at a local retailer on Strada Frunzișului, in the Zorilor neighborhood of Cluj-Napoca when he found a lost puppy with no chip or other identification tags on the street over the weekend.

He later took the dog to his office and announced it on his Facebook Live session, hoping to find the owner of his new four-legged friend and keeping the shelter while on search.

"Tonight, I found a puppy, I think lost, at the roundabout on Frunzișului street, Zorilor. If you recognize him, please call 0264-984, the mayor's phone, Cluj-Napoca City Hall, 24/24. The puppy does not have a chip or other identification element. Thank you!" says the mayor.

The small gesture sparked wholesome interaction. Some suggested that if the owner doesn't call, the mayor should take the lost puppy to the vet under his care and keep him.

One person commented: "Congratulations, Mr Mayor! You have a wonderful soul! May the Lord give you health, strength, and many joys! Have a wonderful winter holiday!"

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshots from Emil Boc's Facebook video)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks