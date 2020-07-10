Profile picture for user sfodor
Western RO: Cluj-Napoca residents can have online meetings with City Hall staff

07 October 2020
The City Hall of Cluj-Napoca launched a new service, allowing residents to hold online meetings with 524 public servants and management staff of the institution.

The new service, called Tichetul Albastru (Blue Ticket), adds to the already existing option of setting up online appointments with the mayor, the deputy mayors, the public administrator, and the directors of the City Hall, Cluj mayor Emil Boc explained.

Citizens who have filed requests with the City Hall can communicate directly with the staff of the institution after requesting an appointment online. The online meeting would offer answers or clarifications regarding the administrative service they requested. The service is meant to facilitate meetings with executive staff, as a distinct procedure for meeting management staff is in place.

Those interested need to make an appointment on the City Hall’s website, mention the registration number of their request, and pick and hour and date for the meeting. They receive the meeting link by email. The meeting, which can last a maximum of 15 minutes, takes place on the WebEx platform. 

