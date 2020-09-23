Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 09:19
Business
Romanian PM Orban promises support for Cluj-Napoca subway
23 September 2020
Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, September 22, that the Government supports, together with the Transport Ministry, the construction of the Cluj-Napoca subway, a project that he says is "important and bold."

The project's first phase consists of an initial 16-km line. Cluj-Napoca City Hall, headed by former PM Emil Boc, also a member of the ruling Liberal Party, contracted the feasibility study for the metro and a metropolitan train in April this year.

"We have an important, bold project, in which I think few people believe, and here I mean the metro. I am here to guarantee you the Government's total commitment, together with the Cluj-Napoca City Hall, in achieving this goal, which is extremely important and useful. The traffic in Cluj has reached levels that make this investment necessary, efficient, and useful," prime minister Orban declared in a press conference in Cluj-Napoca, Bursa.ro reported.

The statement is part of the campaign for the local elections to take place on Sunday, September 27. Cluj-Napoca's liberal mayor Emil Boc is favorite to get another mandate.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

